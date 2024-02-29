Tony Khan Predicts Big Things For AEW In 2025

AEW is going to really take off in 2025.

Tony Khan thinks so.

The AEW President spoke during the AEW Revolution 2024 media call on Thursday about the expectation of an increase in television rights fees when they make a new deal.

“The biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure,” Khan said. “Going into that and having that confidence, I think 2025 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come.

Khan continued, “And establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.”

Make sure to join us here on Sunday for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

