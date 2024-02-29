Bryan Danielson On Elon Musk: “He’s Cosmically Impotent”

“The American Dragon” isn’t joining any Elon Musk fan clubs anytime soon.

Bryan Danielson recently had some words for the owner of X and SpaceX during an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show.

“I’m going to challenge Elon Musk on Twitter and tell him he can’t blow up the moon and that he’s cosmically impotent,” Danielson said. “Elon Musk, you’re cosmically impotent.”

He concluded, “You can’t blow up the moon!”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

