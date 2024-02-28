2/28/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Huntsville, Alabama.

Adam Page comes to the ring on a crutch. Page says he has worked hard to get the opportunity for the AEW World Championship again, but then his ankle injury happened last week. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana come to the ring. Strickland says it has never been anything personal between he and Page, but what happened to Page was fate. Strickland says his fate is going on to become the AEW World Championship.

Samoa Joe interrupts now and says it’s time for him to spit some truths. Joe says he doesn’t know what the dynamic between Page and Strickland is all about, but he knows they are both accomplished, hungry wrestlers. Joe says they are hungry because he is starving them out of the World title, and he will beat their asses at Revolution. Strickland comes back and says he has done whatever it takes to get to this point, and he will do whatever it takes to make history. Strickland says maybe Joe can go back to doing commentary in a poncho after he gets through with him. Page attacks Strickland from behind and knocks him out with the crutch. Page yells that he will be the champion.

Earlier today, The Young Bucks arrived to the arena. Renee Paquette interviewed them and asked them about their meeting with Ric Flair. Nicholas said it went great and he won’t say anything else. Matthew said they want to thank Sting for all of his contributions, and then they slapped their hands with lead pipes as Matthew said they want to conduct his exit interview.

Footage of Bryan Danielson’s match against Jun Akiyama from this past Saturday’s Collision airs, followed by the post-match confrontation between The Blackpool Combat Club and the trio of Eddie Kingston and FTR.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley)

Kingston and Danielson start the match, but Danielson tags out to Castagnoli. Castagnoli and Kingston exchange shots, and then Kingston drops him with a diving shoulder tackle from the ropes. Harwood and Danielson tag in and Harwood takes him down. Harwood applies a side-headlock and follows with a shoulder tackle. Harwood tosses Danielson across the ring, but Danielson comes back with an up kick and a scoop slam. Wheeler and Moxley tag in and slap each other in the face. Moxley takes Wheeler to the corner, but they exchange shots in the corner as well. Wheeler kicks Moxley in the face and follows with chops. They exchange elbow strikes and headbutts, and then all six men get into the ring and brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler and Danielson are the legal men. Danielson puts Wheeler in the Romero Special as Moxley tags in and delivers a right hand to Wheeler. Moxley goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out at two. Moxley applies a Figure Four, but Harwood breaks it up. Wheeler kicks Moxley away and drops him with a hurricanrana. Harwood tags in and delivers shots to all three member of BCC. Harwood drops Castagnoli with a neck-breaker, and then gets a two count on an inside cradle. Harwood gets another two count on a roll-up, and then drops Moxley with a cross-body for a third two count. Harwood delivers a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but Danielson breaks it up. Castagnoli drops Harwood with a shot and Moxley throws him into the ring post. Danielson works over Harwood’s arm on the outside, and then Kingston comes over to make the save.

Danielson takes Kingston down and delivers a few right hands. Danielson stomps on Kingston, and then slams him into the barricade. Danielson delivers a low dropkick as Moxley and Castagnoli double-team Harwood in the ring. Castagnoli and Harwood exchange shotsm and then Castagnoli drops him with a clothesline for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli has Harwood in a headlock. Harwood fights back with body shots, but Moxley tags in and he and Castagnoli double-team Harwood. Moxley knocks Wheeler to the floor, and then Danielson delivers a diving headbutt to Harwood. Moxley goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood comes back with a back-body drop, but Danielson tags in. Castagnoli slams Harwood into the barricade, but Kingston tags in and exchanges chops with Danielson. Danielson comes back with a poke to the eye, but Kingston drops him with an exploder suplex, Kingston drops Castagnoli with one as well, but Moxley drops Kingston with a clothesline. Kingston gets back up, and he and Moxley exchange shots. Moxley kicks Kingston in the face, but Kingston drops him with a clothesline. Danielson delivers a knee strike to Kingston, and Castagnoli delivers the Giant Swing.

Moxley dropkicks Kingston mid-swing and follows with a pile-driver, but FTR break it up. FTR send Moxley and Castagnoli to the outside, and then Kingston delivers the spinning back fist to Danielson. FTR slam Danielson down and Kingston goes for the cover, but Castagnoli and Moxley break it up. All six men exchange shots in the ring, and the BCC take control with hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and sleeper holds. Kingston and FTR get to their feet and back them into the corners. Kingston and FTR deliver chops in the corners, but the BCC turn it around and deliver right hands. FTR come back with shots to Danielson and Moxley, and then drop Castagnoli with the Shatter Machine. The ring gets cleared of everyone except Danielson and Kingston, and then Danielson drops Kingston with a shoulder-capture suplex and the Busaiku Knee. Danielson stomps on Kingston’s head repeatedly, locks in a triangle sleeper, and Kingston passes out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

Footage of Chris Jericho’s time in Mexico airs, including being in the ring with Atlantis Sr. Renee interviews Jericho about his match tonight with Atlantis Jr. Jericho says he got thrown into the deep end in Mexico 30 years ago with all sorts of legends in the ring. Jericho says Atlantis Sr. was a great partner, mentor, and friend, and he requested the match against Atlantis Jr. to repay the favor and to give him a few lessons.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Will Ospreay. Ospreay thanks the fans for the reception and says he obligations for New Japan Pro Wrestling are done. Ospreay says he took a vacation and then flew himself to the States for full-time work in AEW. Ospreay says this isn’t his first rodeo in AEW, and brings up his wins over Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho. Ospreay says he has been rolling with the Callis Family, and he is ready to pick up where he left off.

Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs come to the ring. Callis and Hobbs hug Ospreay, but Takeshita does not. Callis says there is nothing he likes more than a family reunion and says there is an embarrassment of riches in the Callis Family. Callis says they are going to top everything Ospreay has done in AEW by having a match of the decade with Takeshita and Ospreay. Callis says it doesn’t matter which one of then wins at Revolution, because the real winner will be the Callis Family. Callis tells them to shake hands, and they do. Ospreay goes to leave, but Takeshita pulls him back. Ospreay does the same to Takeshita, and then they get face-to-face as Callis hypes them both up.

Renee tries to interview Eddie Kingston, but the Young Bucks interrupt. They are still looking for Sting, but then Nicholas says Kingston was talking crap about them last weekend. Matthew apologizes for Nicholas, and then asks Kingston since he is a champion shouldn’t he be dressed nicer. Matthew says maybe they should put a dress code in place and the Bucks walk away.

Match #2 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Nick Wayne (w/Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Shayna Wayne)

Wayne kicks Cassidy in the midsection and applies a side-headlock. Wayne takes Cassidy down, but Cassidy comes back and applies his own side-headlock. Cassidy takes Wayne down, but Wayne turns it into a head-scissors hold. Cassidy gets free and goes for Beach Break, but Wayne counters with a roll-up for two. Wayne delivers a hurricanrana and goes for Wayne’s World, but Cassidy dodges it. Wayne delivers a quick shot and sends Cassidy to the outside. Wayne slams Cassidy into the ring steps and takes him out with a moonsault. Wayne gets Cassidy back into the ring and goes up top, but Cassidy rolls out of the ring. Wayne takes him out with a dive over the top and gets him back into the ring. Wayne goes up top, but Cassidy dodges him and kicks him in the face. Wayne comes back with an uppercut and climbs up, but Cassidy counters with right hands.

Cage trips Cassidy on the top behind the referee’s back, but then the referee ejects The Patriarchy from ringside after asking the timekeeper what happened as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy takes Wayne down and slams his head into the turnbuckles. Cassidy drops Wayne with a diving cross-body and follows with a DDT for a two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Wayne dodges it and drops Cassidy with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Wayne micks Cassidy with a few kicks, but Cassidy comes back with a thrust kick. Cassidy delivers his own kicks, and then stomps Wayne down. Cassidy delivers a PK and goes for the Orange Punch, but Wayne ducks and delivers a German suplex. Cassidy rolls through and delivers Beach Break for a two count. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett come to ringside, and Wayne delivers a shot from behind and drops Cassidy with a dragon suplex for a two count. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta come to ringside and brawl with Taven and Bennett, and then Daniel Garcia distracts Wayne. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Roderick Strong hits the ring and beats down Cassidy before Romero and Beretta make the save.

Renee interviews the Bang Bang Scissor Gang. Jay White says they were kind of iffy about pairing at first, but they are all in agreement and love being a group now. Billy Gunn brings up Max Caster flubbing his rap on Collision, and Caster asks if they think anyone noticed. Austin Gunn suggests that he teams up with The Acclaimed on Collision, but then Anthony Bowens suggests the same thing to a better reaction from the group.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway and Willow Nightingale) vs. Skye Blue (w/Julia Hart)

