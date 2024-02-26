AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View Airing In Select Bars And Restaurants

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions are hooking up once again for the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event scheduled for this coming weekend.

On Monday, an announcement was made regarding the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view on March 3 from Greensboro, N.C. being made available in select bars and restaurants.

The following press release was sent to us this afternoon:

“AEW: Revolution” PPV Available in Select Bar and Restaurants This Sunday, March 3 Feb. 26, 2024 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Revolution” pay-per-view event to select bars and restaurants across North America this Sunday, March 3. Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, fans can tune into the “Zero Hour.” The pay-per-view event will begin at

8 p.m. ET. The card for “AEW: Revolution” includes the following match-ups: • AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin (with Ric Flair) (c) vs. The Young Bucks

• AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

• AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

• AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazoo

• Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

• AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

• Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

• Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer

*Card subject to change “We are excited to work alongside AEW to offer fans another top-notch viewing option for the Revolution pay-per-view,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Watch parties bring together passionate supporters to celebrate the action and camaraderie. Fans can catch the event at select Dave & Buster’s, select Tom’s Watch Bar locations and other establishments for an unforgettable experience.” ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.

