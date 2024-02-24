Notes on Summer Rae and Bronson Reed

Feb 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Danielle Moinet (AKA as Summer Rae in WWE) has signed to do work with BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series. She’ll be an interviewer and social media correspondent for the promotion.

Bronson Reed reveals that he was originally set to be part of WWE Chamber, but plans changed.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

