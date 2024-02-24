Notes on Summer Rae and Bronson Reed

– Danielle Moinet (AKA as Summer Rae in WWE) has signed to do work with BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series. She’ll be an interviewer and social media correspondent for the promotion.

It’s official! I’m excited to announce I’ve signed with @bybextreme #BareKnuckle Fighting Series as a part of their Broadcast team. From interviewing to social media we’re about to turn it up a notch! Honored to be joining such an elite team. Read more here:… pic.twitter.com/DmCJ6swVNh — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) February 24, 2024

– Bronson Reed reveals that he was originally set to be part of WWE Chamber, but plans changed.

Congratulations @BRONSONISHERE. Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing. I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be! https://t.co/BkYFPseRbr — Triple H (@TripleH) February 24, 2024

