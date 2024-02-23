Triple H Talks From Inside Venue For WWE Chamber, Recaps WWE Australia Tryout

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is pumped up for the final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media a few times on Thursday after arriving in Perth for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth show.

One of the posts on X featured the WWE executive talking from inside Optus Stadium, the venue for Saturday morning’s highly-anticipated show.

“Had a chance to check out Optus Stadium this evening,” he wrote as the caption to the video. “The excitement is building, WWE Elimination Chamber is going to be incredible.”

Had a chance to check out @OptusStadium this evening. The excitement is building, #WWEChamber is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/TFOCkX5GOd — Triple H (@TripleH) February 21, 2024

Prior to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff press event on Thursday, “The Game” also checked in on X to share some photos of fans showing up in a big way for the final promotional push for Saturday’s show.

“The WWE Universe in Perth has shown up for the opening of the WWE Superstore for WWE Elimination Chamber in a big way. This is awesome!”

The #WWEUniverse in Perth has shown up for the opening of the #WWE Superstore for #WWEChamber in a big way. This is awesome! pic.twitter.com/FKEQnQJCZe — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2024

Featured below are some additional posts from Triple H’s X account, which also recaps the WWE tryout in Australia, the Kickoff press event and special dinners and appearances he took part in throughout the day.

Make sure to join us here at 5am EST. on Saturday morning for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage from Australia.

The view of Perth from the top of @OptusStadium is breathtaking. This truly is a beautiful city and this trip has been amazing. Can’t wait for #WWEChamber tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/b8cMHnQz2B — Triple H (@TripleH) February 23, 2024

The crowd in Perth is ready…are you? The #WWEChamber Press Event streams live at 11pm ET across @WWE social platforms and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/SAW5LIESG1 — Triple H (@TripleH) February 23, 2024

Our thanks to @WestAustralia for hosting a wonderful dinner tonight. It has been great working with their team to bring #WWEChamber to Perth. pic.twitter.com/pkmrLvGp4W — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2024

A big thank you to @TripleMPerth for having @RheaRipley_WWE & myself on to talk #WWEChamber. We had a great time. pic.twitter.com/JlsTUw6E6w — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2024

Spent some time yesterday checking out the #WWETryout here in Perth with @NXTMattBloom. Very impressed with the caliber of talent on display. pic.twitter.com/ILlwAnTHKc — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2024

