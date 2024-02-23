Seth Rollins Talks Potential Tag Match Against Rock & Roman Reigns For WrestleMania

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is willing to wrestle two freakin’ times on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke with Submission Radio while in Australia for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff press event, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE spoke about his willingness to wrestle two matches at WrestleMania XL, a team bout with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline mega-duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as a defense of his title in singles action.

“I mean, I don’t know how the cards are going to fall,” he said. “You know, I don’t know which way the chips are going to go. I’m open to doing whatever is going to be the best, right? Whatever is going to be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves and if that means pulling double duty, if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don’t care.”

Rollins continued, “I don’t care what it is. I want to give this thing what it deserves. I want to prop it up as much as possible. But I also want to do the biggest possible thing we can do. So we’ll see how this thing plays out, man. There’s tons of different ways it could go, and I’m stoked to see what the ride’s going to look like. It’s a fun ride leading into a WWE Elimination Chamber.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

