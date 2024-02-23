Randy Orton Gives His Thoughts On Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE To Launch AEW

Randy Orton continues to make the media rounds for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event.

During a recent interview with Fox News, “The Apex Predator” reflected on Cody Rhodes leaving WWE to help launch AEW.

“What he did for the business when he left and what he did for us talent in offering a competition, and I don’t know if I call it competition now, but for a hot second there, Cody was buzzing because he got these guys together, got a ragtag group of guys together and got a TV deal and was drawing eyes from all over the world with this product,” he said. “And the fact that he came back to us, I think, kind of shows you where the obvious No. 1 place to be is if you’re a pro wrestler.”

Orton continued, “I love that he’s come back home. I love that he’s a part of the locker room. I love when I see him talking to other young talent and the role that he’s in now as, like, a top guy. And if not just a top guy, possibly in a short amount of time, the top guy.”

Check out the complete interview at FoxNews.com.

