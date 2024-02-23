Nic Nemeth captures the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title

Nic Nemeth has captured gold in NJPW Debut.

As seen during the NJPW New Beginning event in Sapporo, former WWE star Nic Nemeth aka Dolph Ziggler won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title by defeating David Finlay in the show’s main event. Nemeth beat Finlay with a superkick followed by the Danger Zone (Zig Zag) and then vowed to defend the title against anyone.

Here are some clips from the match…

