AEW Collision To Be A Taped Show For First Week Of April

AEW will be taping an upcoming episode of Collision.

AEW Collision at the DCU Center in Worcester will take place on Wednesday, April 3 at a taping for that week’s show, which will air in its’ usual Saturday night time slot on TNT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern time, with prices starting at $30 for the double show, featuring the live 4/3 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and the aforementioned taped episode of AEW Collision for 4/6.

JUST ANNOUNCED – #AEW returns to #Worcester on Wednesday, April 3 with #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWCollision under the same roof at the DCU Center! PRE-SALE: FRI. 2/23 at 10am. PUBLIC ON-SALE: SAT. 2/24 at 10am. Get tickets via https://t.co/eI0K5DSBI1 & https://t.co/rs3uU0SXjl! pic.twitter.com/kNOhzrHPkx — DCU Center (@DCUCenter) February 22, 2024

