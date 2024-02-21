Shelton Benjamin talks Bayley, Kamille has made a decision about her future
– Former NWA Women’s World Champ Kamille has announced she has made a decision on where she is going. In her latest YouTube video she said she had gotten offers from WWE, AEW and TNA. She ends the video in a cliffhanger without saying which promotion she chose.
Brand new YouTube video where I answer fan questions is available now! Go over and give it a watch, and if you enjoy it, LIKE SUBSCRIBE and TURN ON BELL NOTIFICATIONS ️ I will be releasing videos WEEKLY!! https://t.co/qf1KYgXKTc pic.twitter.com/CMabaB68EU
— Kamille (@Kamille_brick) February 22, 2024
– Shelton Benjamin Says WWE Needs to give Bayley her Flowers (via Black Rasslin’ Podcast)
“This is to all social media. You need to be talking about Bayley a whole lot more. Don’t get me wrong, everyone’s hot on The Rock and Cody and ‘finish the story.’ But at the same time, I say, like CM Punk said, Bayley won the Royal Rumble, and all anyone is talking about is Cody’s story.
Give Bayley her flowers. I think she’s one of the most underrated girls on the roster. I feel like she’s underrated and underappreciated by the company, but not by the talent. We recognize what she is. Bayley should be world champion come April. That’s my personal opinion.”