Paul “Triple H” Levesque posts video to promote WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb 21, 2024 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: X: @TripleH

In a video to promote the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque said the following…

“WWE Universe Australia, it is that time. It is that time of year. It is the road to WrestleMania, and this year, the road drives directly through Perth, Australia. We are just days away from a night that will be filled with moments that will leave the world talking. Elimination Chamber: Perth happens live this Saturday from Optus Stadium.

The Chamber matches are set. The implications for the road to WrestleMania will be monumental. There’s no greater time of the year than right now, the road to WrestleMania. I cannot tell you how excited we are all to get to Perth. When we get there, there will be just one question to ask. Are you ready?”

quote: WrestlingNews.co

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jaida Parker

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal