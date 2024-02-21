2/21/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley)

Wheeler and Moxley start the match, and Wheeler quickly takes Moxley down. Moxley comes back with knee strikes and a forearm shot, and then Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli and Wheeler exchange shots, and then Wheeler delivers a shot to the knee. Harwood tags in and delivers a few chops to Castagnoli. Castagnoli comes back with a kick to the midsection and a scoop slam, and then tags Moxley back in. Moxley stomps on Wheeler and drops an elbow. Moxley goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood comes back with a few shots to Moxley, and then drops him with a snap suplex and connects with a leg drop. Harwood goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Wheeler tags in and delivers a knee strike to Moxley, and then goes for a brain buster. Moxley escapes, but Wheeler sends him to the floor. Moxley comes right back in and they exchange quick headbutts.

They exchange right hands, and then Moxley drops Wheeler with a back elbow. Castagnoli and Harwood get into the ring, and then Wheeler drops Moxley and Castagnoli with a double cross-body. FTR send Moxley and Castagnoli to the floor with dropkicks, and then Harwood delivers chops to Moxley on the outside. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Harwood, and then Moxley delivers right hands. Wheeler delivers shots to Moxley and sends him to the ring, but Moxley drops him to the floor with a right hand and follows with a dive through the ropes that takes Harwood down. Wheeler slams Moxley into the ring steps and gets him back into the ring. FTR double-team Moxley in the corner as Harwood tags in. Harwood applies an abdominal stretch and uses Wheeler for leverage, but the referee kicks their hands apart as Castagnoli breaks it up.

Wheeler tags back in and delivers a shot to Moxley to drop him down. Wheeler follows with a low dropkick and chokes Moxley with his boot under the ropes. FTR catapult Moxley into the bottom rope and Harwood tags back in. Moxley fights back, and drops Harwood with a clothesline. Castagnoli tags in and delivers corner uppercuts to Harwood. Castagnoli goes for the Giant Swing, but Wheeler cuts him off. FTR go for a double suplex, but Castagnoli counters and slams Harwood down. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Moxley and Castagnoli drop Harwood with a double pile-driver on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli puts Harwood in a sleeper hold on the mat. Harwood gets to his feet and delivers a jaw-breaker. Harwood kicks Castagnoli in the face and follows with a right hand. Harwood slams Castagnoli’s shoulder into the ring post, and then Wheeler and Moxley tag in. Wheeler delivers shots to Moxley and a dropkick to Castagnoli. Wheeler uppercuts Moxley in the corner and sends Castagnoli to the outside. Wheeler gets a sunset flip on Moxley for a two count, and then delivers a brain buster for another two count. Harwood tags back in and delivers a few shots, but then Castagnoli gets sent to the outside as Wheeler tags back in. Moxley backs Wheeler to the corner, but Harwood tags back in. FTR double-team Moxley and slam him down, and then Harwood gets a few count. Harwood puts Moxley up top and goes for the Powerplex with Wheeler, but Castagnoli cuts Wheeler off.

Moxley and Castagnoli set up for a Doomsday Device, but Castagnoli gets sent into the ringpost and FTR go for the Powerplex. Moxley gets his knees up on Wheeler, and then Castagnoli delivers the Giant Swing to Harwood. Moxley dropkicks Harwood mid-swing and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Moxley delivers elbow strikes to Harwood and locks in the Bulldog Choke. Wheeler goes to break it up, but Castagnoli locks Wheeler in a choke as well. Wheeler gets to his feet and drops down onto Moxley and Harwood with Castagnoli on his back. Moxley and Harwood exchange shots, and then Harwood applies a Sharpshooter. Castagnoli kicks Harwood in the face, but Wheeler drops him with a German suplex. Castagnoli counters out and locks Wheeler in a Sharpshooter now, and then Castagnoli and Harwood exchange shots and get to their feet.

Castagnoli delivers uppercuts, but Harwood delivers a pile-driver. Moxley gets Harwood in a crucifix for a two count, and then locks in the rear choke. Harwood gets to his feet, but FTR go for the Shatter Machine as the bell rings.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, all four men continue to brawl as the referee calls for help. The locker room empties to get them all separated, but Castagnoli locks Harwood in a rear choke in the corner. They all get pulled apart again, but then Wheeler runs around the ring and attacks Moxley. They are separated for a third time as we head backstage.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Orange Cassidy. She talks about all of the stuff that has happened to Cassidy and the Best Friends and all of the stuff that Cassidy has done lately. Renee asks Cassidy how he is doing, and then he says the doctor is here to let him know. The doctor says Cassidy barely meets the requirements, and Cassidy says he is going to wrestle then and walks away.

—

Footage of The Undisputed Kingdom’s beat downs of Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta, which has put them all out of action, airs, followed by footage of the Texas Death Match between Cassidy and Matt Taven from last week. Footage of Cassidy in London, and then defending the AEW International Championship in a seven-way match, airs.

—

Alex Marvez interviews FTR. Harwood says they came to Dynamite to kick Moxley and Castagnoli’s ass. Harwood brings up Revolution, and then Moxley and Castagnoli walk up as they are still having to be held apart, and they all argue for a bit.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy runs up the ramp and drops Taven with an Orange Punch. Cassidy beats Bennett to ringside and gets him in the ring as the bell rings. Cassidy delivers kicks to Bennett in the corner and stomps on him. Bennett comes back with a few shots and sends Cassidy to the corner. Bennett kicks Cassidy in the head and drops him with a suplex for a two count. Cassidy comes back with a few shots, but Roderick Strong runs to ringside and gets on the apron. Other referees come out to get Strong away from the ring, and then Bennett delivers a low-blow to Cassidy. Bennett delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bennett takes Cassidy to the floor and delivers a few shots. Bennett gets Cassidy back into the ring and gets on commentary to say Cassidy is one of the problems with AEW. Cassidy takes Bennett out with a pair of dives on the outside, but Bennett comes back with a spine-buster on the apron and a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Bennett gets Cassidy back into the ring, but Cassidy drops him with the Orange Punch. Cassidy goes for the Beach Break, but Bennett counters and goes for a pile-driver. They counter back and forth, and then Bennett delivers the pile-driver for a two count. Bennett picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with Beach Break for the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Taven and Strong hit the ring and beat Cassidy down. Jake Hager hits the ring and slams Taven down. Hager kicks Bennett in the face, and then Hager vs. Strong is announced for Rampage this Friday night. Hager helps Cassidy to his feet and leaves the ring.

—

Renee interviews Angelo Parker and says he is finally going on a date with Ruby Soho. Parker says he is excited and nervous, and then Soho walks up. Renee wishes Parker good luck and tells Soho to text her later. They go to leave and a big SUV pulls up. She asks if that is for them, but he says no but they have a Lyft. They walk away, and then Ric Flair emerges from the SUV as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Renee interviews Flair. Flair says he is disappointed that he hasn’t been a bigger picture of Sting’s final match and says he feels like he should be in the middle of it. Flair says he has been gone for three or four weeks and have been exploring some options. Flair knocks on a door, and then Matthew and Nicholas Jackson answer. They ask him what he wants, and he says he just wants to talk as they let him in.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Daniel Garcia. Schiavone says Garcia and Adam Copeland had a match last week, but now Copeland is on the shelf with an injury. Schiavone says Garcia will get a shot at the TNT Championship against Christian Cage at Revolution. Garcia says he has always felt like he was destined for great things, but he started to lose that feeling a few months ago. Garcia says every time he got knocked down, the fans picked him back up and danced with him. Garcia says he is confident that he would have made Copeland tap out last week, and the next time they meet he will be holding the TNT title. Garcia talks to Cage now, and then Cage makes his way to the stage with the rest of The Patriarchy.

Cage says Copeland will never have another shot at his title, and what happened to Garcia last week was just a byproduct of him being in the ring with Copeland. Cage says Garcia has been on a hell of a run, but says the match should not happen at Revolution. Cage says it’s not because he doesn’t think Garcia is worthy, but because he doesn’t think he is ready. Cage says they both know why Garcia is the way he is, and it’s because Garcia had a dark childhood. Cage brings up Garcia’s father, who is dead, and then says Garcia’s dad was a piece of crap who lost his life to the bottle. Cage says he wants to help Garcia, and says he doesn’t want to his his opponent at Revolution; he wants to be his father. Garcia says since Cage knows so much about his father, he should come to the ring and he will put him in the ground right next to him.

Nick Wayne rushes the ring, but Garcia takes him down and locks in a submission. Killswitch comes to the ring, but Matt Menard attacks him from behind with a chair. Menard and Garcia back The Patriarchy down with chairs.

—

Renne interviews Adam Page, Hook, and Rob Van Dam. Page says tonight is full of opportunities for all three of them. Page says it’s an opportunity for Hook and RVD to redeem their losses, and the plan tonight is to hurt Strickland. Page walks away, and then Hook and RVD share a fist bump and follow him.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Toni Storm (w/Luther and Mariah May) vs. Sydni Winnell

Storm backs Winnell into the corner and stomps her down. Winnell comes back with left hands, but Storm drops her with a Thesz Press and delivers right hands. Storm delivers a splash in the corner and follows with a bulldog. Winnell comes back with a jaw-breaker, but Storm sends her to the corner and follows with a hip attack. Storm delivers Storm Zero and and in Break-a-Leg. Storm lets go of the hold, and then locks in Venus De Milo as Winnell taps out.

Winner: Toni Storm

-After the match, Deonna Purrazzo makes her way to the ring for her match, interrupting Storm’s celebration.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Madison Rayne

Storm takes Rayne down, but Rayne comes back with a wrist-lock. Purrazzo takes Rayne down again and applies a headlock. Rayne counters out and trips Purrazzo up. Rayne delivers shots to Purrazzo on the mat and takes her to the corner. Purrazzo comes back with a pump kick that sends Rayne to the outside, and then takes her down with a sliding dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

