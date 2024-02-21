2/16/24 WWE SmackDown Viewership

The February 16th edition of WWE Smackdown, which featured The Rock officially joining The Bloodline, drew 2.555 million viewers (0.75 18-49 demo) in the ratings report from SportsMediaWatch.com.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following in regards to the viewership: “Smackdown outranked all other sports telecasts, including the NBA All-Start celebrity game on ESPN, which averaged 1,565,000 viewers and a 0.55 P18-49 rating.”

Smackdown on February 9th drew 2.578 million viewers with a 0.69 18-49 demo rating.

As of Tuesday night, the YouTube video of Rock’s segment has gotten 3.2 million views.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

