Cash Wheeler not present at his arraignment

According to court documents obtained today by Pwinsider, AEW wrestler Cash Wheeler wasn’t present at his arraignment for allegedly flashing a gun at a motorist during a road rage incident late last year.

Wheeler’s attorney argued that this was not a domestic issue, as he didn’t know the people involved. The charge is a third-degree felony in Florida.

Third-degree felony penalties are the most common type of felonies in Florida, punishable by up to five-years in prison and a fine of up to or exceeding $5,000.

The trial start date is set for May 20th. The pre-trial will start on May 7th, where he was ordered to appear.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

