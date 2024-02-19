McIntyre on having issues with CM Punk in the past, DiBiase on the McMahon lawsuit

– Drew McIntyre confirms having issues in the past with CM Punk and understands how he feels being out of the game …

“Punk and I did have issues when I was younger. All that stuff is true. I went in there and told him, ‘I’ve been through injuries, I’ve had moments taken away from me, and I can understand that.’”

McIntyre stated that he didn’t know he was going to bring up his mother fighting cancer until he heard what Punk said about his friend battling it.

– During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase commented on the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon…

“I’ve been kind of sad recently with all the stuff going on with Vince. That’s heart-wrenching, really. I don’t know, it’s kind of like, it’s a double edged sword there. I mean, one part of me is [like] if it hadn’t been for Vince, where wrestling has gone would have never happened. By the same token, when you look at some of the things that he’s been accused of doing? I don’t know, it’s just really — it’s just sad. I can’t say anything in any other way, it’s just sad. I mean, it makes me wonder — you know, what are his children thinking when they read that stuff. It’s just sad, man.”

“It’s just — yeah, leaves me speechless. It’s kind of like this: the Million Dollar Man is gonna say this. There are some things money can’t buy. And money cannot buy integrity.”

quotes: 411Mania.com

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

