AEW News and Notes

– During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” Daniel Garcia was asked by Bully Ray what he would like to improve when it comes to his overall game. Garcia, who has aspirations of winning a title in AEW, admitted that he knows he’s not the biggest and wants to change that.

“I know I’m not in good wrestler shape, like huge. know I’m in good shape, I can go and wrestle for two hours and be fine. I know I’m not jacked, not that I want to be Hulk Hogan or anything, but I would like to get in a little bit better shape for TV purposes. I started working with Cezar Bonini this new year’s, he works with a lot of people in AEW, he’s a very good personal trainer and nutritionist, so I feel like that’s one thing I’d like to work on.”

– Aubrey Edwards is scheduled to appear at the Prestige R8se Land’s 7th anniversary show in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, April 14th.

– With just one two weeks left before AEW ‘Revolution’, tickets that have been sold is an impressive 15,910 tickets.

– With 189 days until AEW ‘All In’, AEW has sold an impressive total of 39,190 tickets.

