New Match Set For 2/20 WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced the addition of Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend for the Tuesday, February 20, 2024 episode of NXT on USA.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (2/20/2024)

NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Lexis King

Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face

Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

Wren Sinclair vs. Roxanne Perez

Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

After their heated conversation backstage this past Tuesday, @kelani_wwe and @lashlegendwwe will battle it out NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/y8hCYOpJr1 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2024

