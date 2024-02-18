New Match Set For 2/20 WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

Feb 18, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced the addition of Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend for the Tuesday, February 20, 2024 episode of NXT on USA.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (2/20/2024)
NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi
NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Lexis King
Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face
Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen
Wren Sinclair vs. Roxanne Perez
Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tam Nakano

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal