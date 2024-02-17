WWE SmackDown Match Producers For This Week’s Show (2/16/2024)

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, February 16, 2024 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/16/2024

– Chamber Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jason Jordan

– Chamber Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina: Petey Williams

– AOP squash: Abyss

– Chamber Qualifier: Miz vs. Logan Paul: Shane Helms

– Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre: TJ Wilson

– Bloodline segment: Michael Hayes

WWE SPEED PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/16/2024

– Cameron Grimes vs. Odyssey Jones: Nick Aldis

– Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander: Nick Aldis

