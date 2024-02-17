WWE SmackDown Match Producers For This Week’s Show (2/16/2024)
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, February 16, 2024 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/16/2024
– Chamber Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jason Jordan
– Chamber Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina: Petey Williams
– AOP squash: Abyss
– Chamber Qualifier: Miz vs. Logan Paul: Shane Helms
– Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre: TJ Wilson
– Bloodline segment: Michael Hayes
WWE SPEED PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/16/2024
– Cameron Grimes vs. Odyssey Jones: Nick Aldis
– Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander: Nick Aldis