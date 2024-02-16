TNA No Surrender 2024 Pre-Show Match Announced
A pre-show match for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view has been announced.
On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show for the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view.
TNA No Surrender 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 23 from The Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.
Make sure to check back here on 2/23 for complete TNA No Surrender 2024 results.
BREAKING: @Myers_Wrestling and @TheEddieEdwards will face KUSHIDA and @Jet2Flyy on #CountdownToNoSurrender on February 23 from the Alario Center in New Orleans!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/BnKNO0R4tu pic.twitter.com/raBepo6FRW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 16, 2024