TNA No Surrender 2024 Pre-Show Match Announced

A pre-show match for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view has been announced.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show for the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view.

TNA No Surrender 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 23 from The Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to check back here on 2/23 for complete TNA No Surrender 2024 results.

