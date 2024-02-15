Rene Dupree makes claim regarding Vince McMahon and a former WWE diva

Former WWE Star Rene Dupree Claims Jackie Gayda Turned Down Advances From Vince McMahon, Her Career Suffered As A Result

Gayda worked for WWE from 2002 to 2005. She was married to Charlie Haas in 2005, and they later had four children before divorcing in 2020.

“You remember when we had Charlie Haas on here, and he told a story about how Johnny Ace [Laurnatis] fired him and Jackie the day they got back from their honeymoon? Well, let’s just say Vince also made a pass at Jackie, which she declined. And you see what happened once herand Charlie got married. If you listen to this story, it seems like if you don’t put Vince over and you don’t boost his ego, he gets mad at you and takes it out on your career.”

Source : Cafe De Rene With Rene Dupree podcast

