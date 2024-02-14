PCO vs. Kon Added To TNA No Surrender, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of PCO vs. Kon for the upcoming TNA No Surrender 2024 show at The Alario Center in New Orleans, LA. on February 23.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the show:

TNA NO SURRENDER (2/23/2024)

* Moose vs. Alex Shelley in a No Surrender Rules match for the TNA World Championship

* Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the TNA Knockouts Championship

* Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA X-Division Championship

* The Decay vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

* PCO vs. Kon

BREAKING: Two monsters collide as @PCOisNotHuman faces @Big_Kon1 at #NoSurrender on February 23 LIVE on TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/BnKNO0RCj2

Get TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpSxQB pic.twitter.com/B3QpinT19g — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2024

