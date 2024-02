AEW Rampage Airing In Different Time Slot On TNT This Friday Night

AEW Rampage will not be airing in its’ usual time slot this week.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz announced that due to the NBA on TNT coverage, AEW Rampage will instead air at 7/6c this Friday on TNT.

The show normally airs every Friday night at 10/9c.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email