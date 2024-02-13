Chelsea Green reflects on her “Hot Mess” run in TNA Wrestling

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the “INSIGHT” podcast, Chelsea Green reflected on her “Hot Mess” run in TNA Wrestling.

While talking about the topic, Green recalled music star John Mayer sitting in front of her at ALL IN and telling her that she “reminds him of a lot of people he dated.”

“Sometimes I think that we’re all so caught up in winning and I’m just not,” Green said. “I’ve been doing this 10 years. It’s not about winning. What’s it about? It’s about making people feel a certain way. When I became The Hot Mess in IMPACT that’s when I realized, that’s when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don’t care. People didn’t care that I was cool and winning. They don’t care that I won the championship.”

She continued, “They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend. I feel like their crazy ex-girlfriend. John Mayer sat in front of me at All In and said, Oh my God, you remind me of a lot of people I dated like that’s the feeling I want you to feel with a character. I don’t need you to go home and be like wow, she’s a real winner.”

