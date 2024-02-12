Bryan Danielson wants Okada in AEW, Dominik Mysterio comments on his Wrestlemania role

– Dominik Mysterio (via K100) on his WrestleMania role:

“I have no idea what I’m doing at Mania. I don’t really get a head’s up on anything when it comes to creative and stuff. Tell me what to do and I’ll do my best to go out there and make it look as best as possible to the best of my abilities. I’m not in the position to be politicking. I’m very blessed to be in the position that I’m in, so I’m not going to be poking at any bears or any fingers or anything. Tell me what to do and I’m here for it. I’m happy. I’m having a blast doing it, especially with the crew that I’m doing it with. I’ve become actual friends with everybody there. So being able to just go out there and have fun and beat the sh*t out of people, I’m having a blast.”

– Bryan Danielson gave Tokyo Sports his thoughts on Okada being in AEW or WWE:

“Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW.

If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura) to adapt to the American style, but it’s already completed. Okada doesn’t need that.

He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

