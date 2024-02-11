The Rock says Cody Rhodes “f*cked around and found out”

The Rock commented on his heel turn from Thursday, telling everyone to “enjoy the ride” before adding a new post today telling Cody fans that their hero f*cked around and found out!

“I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f*cking cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly – all our fans,” The Rock wrote, along with a video of him slapping Cody.

“Your hero f*cked around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect,” he continued. “Lines crossed and blurred – bring it. We don’t toe the mark for no one.”

Johnson also replied to a post by reporter Nick Sortor who said that Johnson was booed on Thursday because people demanded he follow through with his aid for Maui with the crowd, he says, chanting “Maui! Maui! Maui!” when in fact they were chanting for Cody

