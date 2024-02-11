A highly-emotional Kazuchika Okada wrestles his final singles match in NJPW

Kazuchika Okada wrestled his final singles match for New Japan Pro-Wresling and could not contain his emotions at The New Beginning in Osaka.

Okada took on Hiroshi Tanahashi in this match and the former IWGP Heavyweight champion already had tears in his eyes during his entrance as fans erupted in “Okada” chants. After he successfully won the match via his Rainmaker, the two embraced in the ring.

Eventually, Okada was left alone and he bowed down to the crowd before falling to his knees crying over the NJPW logo.

The EDION Arena then gave Okada his final goodbye before he went to the back.

Okada is said to be leaning towards AEW although there is interest from WWE as well. AEW has offered the most money in this particular case although Okada has stated in the past about his wish to wrestle at WrestleMania.

