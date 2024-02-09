CM Punk On Bayley: “Put Some Respect On Her Name”

Bayley deserves respect.

She’s not getting enough of it these days.

That’s the opinion of CM Punk, who took to his Instagram Stories to share this sentiment after his duties as one of the hosts at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday evening.

Following the live stream, which kicked off the promotional push for this year’s two-night WrestleMania premium live event on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., “The Best in the World” took to his Instagram Stories to “put some respect on Bayley’s name.”

“I feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women,” Punk said in a video after the media event on Thursday. “She wasn’t represented on the poster, I felt like she needed a presence there.”

He continued, “I got caught up talking about The Rock and Reigns and Cody and Seth, and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don’t forget it. Put some respect on her name.”

Check out the video via CM Punk’s Instagram Stories. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

