WWE News and Notes

– Last night on NXT, Carmelo Hayes cut a heel promo which mainly featured him talking about his decision to attack Trick Williams at Vengeance Day. The crowd would chant “F*** you Melo” and it got to a stage where WWE staff told the crowd to stop or the show would be taken off air.

– Injured WWE star Braun Strowman has updated fans on his status via Twitter/X by saying he’s getting “closer and closer” to making an on-screen return. The big man has been out since early 2023 rehabbing surgery on a nasty neck injury, but it looks like he’ll launch a comeback imminently.

– Sources say that even while Vince McMahon was no longer an active member of the WWE executive team, he would weigh in on creative decisions, reaching out to employees by email and text with suggestions, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

– World Champion Seth Rollins when asked about Vince McMahon (via CBS Sports Radio / SiriusXM)

“It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.”

