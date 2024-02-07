2/7/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

We go live into the arena with Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone on commentary from Phoenix, Arizona.

—

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Match: Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

They lock up and back into the ropes, but have a clean break. Strickland backs Page into the corner, but Page turns it around and they have another clean break. Strickland backs Page into the corner again, and then they get face-to-face. Page delivers a forearm shot, but Strickland takes him down. They exchange shots and roll to the floor, and then Strickland throws Page over the barricade. Strickland dives over the barricade and takes Page down. Strickland gets Page back into the ring, but Page comes back with a kick and slams him into the corner. Page delivers shots to Strickland in the corner and stomps him down. Page chops Strickland in the corner and delivers an elbow shot. Page sends Strickland off the ropes, but Strickland comes back with a kick to the face. Strickland stomps Page down in the corner and chokes him with his boot.

Page comes back with a fall-away slam, but Strickland sends him to the corner and delivers a right hand. Strickland goes up top, but Page trips him up and delivers right hands on the mat. Strickland takes Page down and works over his arm, but Page counters out and sends Strickland to the apron. Page goes for a lariat, but Strickland ducks. Page delivers a shot to the back of Strickland’s head and slams him into the turnbuckle to send him to the floor. Page works over Strickland on the floor and delivers another fall-away slam. They get back into the ring and Page slams Strickland into the corner. Page delivers a few chops, but Strickland comes back with a few of his own. Page delivers a knee to the midsection and connects with a low dropkick, but Strickland gets his foot on the rope. They exchange shots and Page gets a roll-up for a two count. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Strickland cuts him off.

Page sends Strickland to the floor and goes up top. Page goes for a moonsault, but Strickland dodges and drops Page with a flatliner. Strickland gets back into the ring, and then dives onto Page back on the floor. Strickland gets Page back into the ring and delivers a diving uppercut. Strickland delivers a chop and follows with a slam. Strickland drops Page with a vertical suplex and delivers the House Call for a two count. Strickland puts Page up top and delivers a right hand. Strickland climbs, but Page bites him to counter. Page goes for a sunset flip power bomb, but Strickland counters and delivers a thrust kick. Strickland goes for the JML Driver, but Page counters with a Liger Bomb for a two count. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Strickland dodges and delivers one of his own. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp, but Page kicks out at two. Strickland kicks Page on the outside, but Page drops him with a DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange kicks to the face in the ring. Page delivers right hands, but Strickland comes back with a back-breaker for a two count. Page comes back and goes up top, but Strickland shoves him down and hangs him upside down. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp to send Page onto a table on the floor. The table collapses under Page, and Strickland gets another one and sets it up. Strickland gets Page back into the ring and goes for a 450 splash, but Page gets his knees up and gets a two count. Nana tries to interfere, but Page tells him to back up and goes for the Deadeye. Strickland counters, but Page drops him with a comeback lariat. Page delivers the Buckshot and goes for the cover, but Strickland gets his foot on the rope. Page delivers Deadeye on the apron and tells the referee to count, but Strickland gets back into the ring at the nine count.

Page dropkicks Strickland back to the floor and hits Nana with a chair. Strickland kicks the chair into Page’s face and gets him back into the ring. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and goes for the JML Driver, but Page counters and wrenches Strickland’s injured ankle. Page takes Strickland to the apron, but Strickland counters him and drops him with the Deadeye through the table. Strickland gets Page back into the ring and goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Page dodges and Strickland collapses on his ankle. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Strickland counters with the JML Driver. Strickland goes for the cover, but the bell rings as time expires as the referee counts two.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, Strickland gets a microphone. Strickland says he didn’t go through all of this for it to end like this. Strickland says he is not letting Page get away, and then says five more minutes. Page says Strickland had to beat him to become the number one contender, but Strickland didn’t do it. Page says Strickland will not be the World Champion and it is over for him. Page rolls out of the ring, but Schiavone stands up at the announcers’ table. Schiavone says Tony Khan has just told him that this is not done, because they now have two number one contenders and there will be a Three-Way Match with Page and Strickland challenging Samoa Joe at Revolution.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Samoa Joe. Joe says he cannot believe he has to deal with this. Joe says Page and Strickland drew, so neither one of them deserve a match with him. Joe says despite their best efforts, he will walk out as AEW World Champion, but both Page and Strickland will suffer because of it.

—

Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Red Velvet vs. Toni Storm (w/Luther and Mariah May)

Velvet goes behind for a waist-lock, but Storm counters and takes her down. Storm applies a wrist-lock, but Velvet gets back to her feet to counter. Storm applies a side-headlock and takes Velvet down again. Velvet gets free and delivers a leg lariat to Storm. Velvet stomps Storm down in the corner and charges, but Storm takes her down and delivers right hands. Storm delivers a sit-out slam and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots. Velvet backs Storm into the corner with body shots and follows with a kick to the face. Velvet drops Storm with a bulldog and delivers double knees to Storm’s head. Velvet connects with a standing moonsault press and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm comes back with a trip into the corner, and then follows with a hip attack. Storm delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Velvet comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then kicks Storm’s knee. Velvet goes for a corkscrew kick, but Storm ducks under and applies an ankle lock and Velvet taps out.

Winner: Toni Storm

-After the match, Storm keeps the hold applies until Purrazzo gets into the ring. Luther gets in between them and gets Storm out of the ring. Luther gets in Purrazzo’s face, and then Purrazzo backs him out of the ring. Storm and Purrazzo stare each other down as Storm and her crew back up the ramp.

—

Renee interviews Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. Renee brings up Cassidy defending the AEW International title against Tomohiro Ishii on Collision this week, and Trent Beretta acts shocked by the news. Cassidy says he’ll be good and then they talk about the Trios Tag Team Match they have against The Undisputed Kingdom on Rampage this Friday. Cassidy says they have to go check on Chuck Taylor, and they put their hands in with Renee.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr. vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley)

Hechicero and Danielston start the match. Hechicero takes Danielson down, but Danielson comes back and takes Hechicero down. Hechicero counters out and goes for a bow-and-arrow submission, but Danielson gets free. They shove each other away, and then Hechicero drops Danielson with a shoulder tackle. Hechicero applies a crucifix hold and rolls around the ring with him. Hechicero goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Castagnoli and Dorada tag in and Dorada delivers a chop. Dorada delivers more chops, and then stomps on Castagnoli’s foot. Castagnoli comes back and takes Dorada down. Dorada comes back with a hurricanrana, and then Moxley and Volador tag in. They exchange elbow strikes and Volador takes Moxley down with a hurricanrana. Volador sends Moxley into the barricade with a dive through the ropes, but then Castagnoli and Danielson attack Volador on the floor.

Hechicero and Dorada make the save, and then Moxley gets Volador back into the ring. Volador goes after Moxley, but Moxley sends him to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Hechicero and Dorada attack Moxley this time, but then Castagnoli and Danielson make the save. The referee separates everyone as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli and Volador are in the ring. Castagnoli takes Volador down and delivers the Giant Swing. Moxley tags in and stomps on Volador, and then follows with a right hand and cross-face shots in the ropes. Volador comes back with a kick to the chest and a thrust kick. Dorada tags in and takes Danielson and Moxley down with a double arm-drag. Dorada launches off Moxley to send Danielson to the outside, and then sends Moxley out as well. Dorada sends Castagnoli to the outside, and then Hechicero and Volador dive onto the BCC on the outside. Dorada follows with a Shooting Star Press onto the pile on the floor. They get Danielson back into the ring, and Hechicero drops him with a spinning back-breaker. Dorada connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli and Moxley break it up. Hechicero and Volador get sent back to the floor, and then the BCC triple-team Dorada.

Dorada comes back and takes Castagnoli down for a two count, and then all six men get into the ring and exchange shots and moves. Castagnoli and Hechicero exchange chops and uppercuts, and then Hechicero takes him down and gets a two count. Hechicero applies a submission, but Danielson stomps on Hechicero to break it up. Hechicero goes for a Stretch Muffler on Danielson, but Moxley breaks it up. Dorada drops Danielson with a dropkick, but moxley takes Dorada down. Hechicero delivers a knee strike to Moxley, and then Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Hechicero. Hechicero comes back with a guillotine leg drop to Castagnoli and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Castagnoli sends Hechicero into the referee in the corner, and then delivers a low-blow and gets the pin fall on a roll-up.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, more luchadores from ringside get into the ring, but then Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal come to the ring to back the luchadores away.

—

Backstage, The Undisputed Kingdom are attacking Chuck Taylor. Adam Cole tells him to get well soon as the rest of the group throws him on the ground.

—

Tony Khan makes his big announcement. He mentions that AEW will return to Boston at the TD Garden on March 13th, and the event will be called “AEW Big Business.” Khan says Big Business will be one of the biggest nights in AEW history and one that the entire pro wrestling world will remember.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs)

They lock up and Jericho applies a side-headlock, but Takeshita sends him off the ropes. Jericho comes back and clotheslines Takeshita to the floor. Jericho goes after him, but Takeshita turns it around and delivers a brain buster on the outside. Takeshita gets Jericho back into the ring and drops him with the Takeshita-line. Takeshita delivers right hands, but Jericho comes back with a few shots. Jericho connects with a double sledge and runs the ropes, but Hobbs trips him up. Takeshita delivers a shot to Jericho, and then Sammy Guevara runs out and hits Hobbs in the back with a chair. Hobbs rips the chair away, but Guevara drops him with a cutter from the ring steps. Guevara hits Hobbs in the head with the chair and they go into the crowd. Takeshita delivers a jumping knee to Jericho and goes for another, but Jericho dodges the second and dropkicks Takeshita to the floor. Jericho dives from the top to take Takeshita down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita and Jericho brawl on the outside. Takeshita gets Jericho back into the ring and goes for a back senton, but Jericho gets his knees up. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Takeshita gets his knees up this time. Takeshita goes after Jericho, but Jericho drops him and goes for the Walls of Jericho. Takeshita rolls through and drops Jericho with a stalled suplex. Takeshita goes for the Takeshita-line, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker and gets a two count. Jericho slams Takeshita down and goes for the Lionsault, but Takeshita counters with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Jericho blocks a knee strike and Takeshita blocks the Judas Effect, and then Takeshita delivers a knee strike. Jericho comes back with a right hand, and then gets Takeshita up top. Jericho delivers right hands, but Takeshita slips out and delivers an avalanche Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Takeshita delivers a knee strike and goes for another, but Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Callis gets a chair in the ring, and the referee goes to get it out. Callis hits Jericho with a screwdriver, and then Takeshita locks Jericho in the Walls. The referee drops Jericho’s arm, but Jericho holds on before it drops three times. Takeshita drags Jericho to the middle and transitions into the Lion Tamer, and Jericho taps out.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

Match #5 – AEW World Tag Team Championship – Tornado Tag Team Match: Big Bill and Ricky Starks (c) vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Sting goes after Starks and Allin goes after Bill as the bell rings. All four men go to the outside, and Bill takes advantage over Allin. Sting keeps the advantage over Starks and delivers shots as they go through the crowd. Sting sends Starks into the barricade, but Bill drags Allin over and delivers more shots to hi. Bill chops Allin against the barricade, and then Starks and Bill double-team Allin. Sting gets on the platform and dives down onto Starks and Bill. Sting gets to his feet, and he and Allin deliver shots to Starks and Bill as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks delivers a back elbow to Allin in the ring, but Sting sends Bill into the barricade and connects with a Stinger Splash. Bill comes right back and drops Sting with one shot on the floor. Allin comes back with a shot to Starks and goes for a dive on Bill through the ropes, but Bill drops him with a Boss Man Slam. Bill gets Allin back into the ring, but Allin slaps him in the face. Bill picks Allin up and slams his head into the mat repeatedly. Bill throws Allin across the ring and sets up a table with Starks on the outside. Bill and Starks go for a press slam on Allin through the table, but Sting makes the save with shots to Bill and Starks. Sting drops Starks, but Bill grabs him around the throat. Bill delivers shots to Sting and goes for a big boot, but Sting ducks and Bill gets caught on the top rope. Sting rams the ropes into Bill a few times, but Starks drops Sting with a Scorpion Death Drop for a two count.

Allin and Starks go at it and Allin gets the advantage. Allin and Sting connects with splashes to Bill in the corner, and then Allin sends Bill to the floor with a Code Red. Allin drops Bill with a Coffin Drop, and then Sting takes Starks down and applies the Scorpion Death Drop. Allin gets on Bill’s back with a choke, but Bill walks the apron. Allin turns the momentum and they crash through the table. Starks makes it to the ropes, but there are no rope breaks. Sting loses his grip and goes for a Stinger Splash, but Starks removes a turnbuckle pad and Sting hits the exposed steel. Starks has second thoughts, but delivers a Spear anyway. Starks goes for the cover, but Sting kicks out. Starks goes for another Spear, but Sting counters and delivers the Scorpion Death Drop for the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Tag Team Champions: Darby Allin and Sting

-After the match, Sting helps Allin to his feet and calls his sons to the ring. The Young Bucks hit the ring and attack Allin and Sting with baseball bats. The Bucks also attack Sting’s sons with the bats, and then stomp Sting on the mat. The Bucks deliver shots to Allin and Sting, and Allin has been busted open. The Bucks deliver an EVP Trigger to Allin. The Bucks deliver more shots to Allin and Sting, and then hit Sting with the baseball bat a few more times. Nicholas delivers a kick to Sting’s head as Matthew delivers more shots to Allin. The Bucks throw the titles onto Allin and Sting as the show comes to a close.

