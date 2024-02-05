Bret Hart praises Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu note, The Iron Claw coming to DVD, more

– The Iron Claw movie will hit DVD and Blu-Ray on April 5th with pre-orders coming soon. The film looks at the life and times of the Von Erich family.

– Bret Hart praises Rhea Ripley (via Fox Sports Australia):

“I really like her a lot. I really like her poise, her staying in character and sort of living her – she seems like she’s adapted a character that’s fun to play, and she’s playing into that, full tilt. She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time.”

– Jacob Fatu is a major name in the Indy wrestling scene, and gained recognition through his tenure in Major League Wrestling. Currently a free agent, his potential WWE debut may be hindered by his criminal record. In case you forgot, Booker T also set his sights on bringing Jacob Fatu to WWE. However, the young star faced legal issues before entering the wrestling world. At 18, Fatu was arrested for armed robbery, leading to an undisclosed jail term. WWE typically frowns upon felonies, and while some wrestlers like MVP and Booker T were hired after their own legal troubles, it doesn’t guarantee Jacob Fatu’s chances with the company.

– Happy birthday to Madison Rayne

