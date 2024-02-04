Updated Lineup For 2/8 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV: New Match Added

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

On Sunday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz in singles action for next week’s installment of the weekly TNA on AXS program.

Previously announced for the 2/8 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler, as well as Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

