MCW Event Results with Matt Riddle, Lio Rush, Natalia Markova & More

Saturday February 3, 2024

MCW Winter Blast Tour 2024

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

The #MCWWinterBlastTour kicked off in Southern Maryland in a jam packed Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Match #1

Ronnie & Ryan Zukko defeated The All Naturals w/ Simone Valentina

Match #2

“Miami” Mike Walker w/ Hellfire McQuire Defeated Alec Odin

Match #3

**Tag Team Four Corners Match**

The Hype Defeated Ykies & Chulo MOntana, Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz & AK & Tony Macko

Match #4

**MCW Rage TV Championship**

Myles Hawkins successfully defended the title by defeating Zakar Shaw, James Ellsworth & Big Trouble Ben Bishop

Match #5

Lio Rush Defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson

Match #6

**Inter Gender Tag Team Match**

Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova w/ Cash Carter Defeated Jadis Quinn & Gia Scott

Match #7

Ken Dixon Defeated Dick Dynamo

Match #8

**Women’s Tag Team Match**

Simone Valentina & Lena Cross Defeated Ivy Malibu & Amara Voyd

Match #9

**Main Event Tag Team Match**

MCW Heavyweight Champion Demarcus Kayne & Matt Riddle Defeated Spencer Slade & Big AC w/ Cash Carter

