MCW Event Results with Matt Riddle, Lio Rush, Natalia Markova & More
MCW Event Results Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
Saturday February 3, 2024
MCW Winter Blast Tour 2024
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
24801 Three Notch Road
Hollywood, MD 20636
The #MCWWinterBlastTour kicked off in Southern Maryland in a jam packed Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
Match #1
Ronnie & Ryan Zukko defeated The All Naturals w/ Simone Valentina
Match #2
“Miami” Mike Walker w/ Hellfire McQuire Defeated Alec Odin
Match #3
**Tag Team Four Corners Match**
The Hype Defeated Ykies & Chulo MOntana, Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz & AK & Tony Macko
Match #4
**MCW Rage TV Championship**
Myles Hawkins successfully defended the title by defeating Zakar Shaw, James Ellsworth & Big Trouble Ben Bishop
Match #5
Lio Rush Defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson
Match #6
**Inter Gender Tag Team Match**
Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova w/ Cash Carter Defeated Jadis Quinn & Gia Scott
Match #7
Ken Dixon Defeated Dick Dynamo
Match #8
**Women’s Tag Team Match**
Simone Valentina & Lena Cross Defeated Ivy Malibu & Amara Voyd
Match #9
**Main Event Tag Team Match**
MCW Heavyweight Champion Demarcus Kayne & Matt Riddle Defeated Spencer Slade & Big AC w/ Cash Carter
