Chelsea Green Reflects On First Year Back With WWE

Feb 4, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Chelsea Green is enjoying being part of the WWE Universe once again.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, one-half of the former Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions reflected on her first year back with WWE.

“I’ve had a really, really awesome year,” she said. “I feel like from last year’s Royal Rumble to this year’s Royal Rumble, I don’t think I could have written a better script of what this year could have brought me.”

She continued, “It’s just been so awesome and full of surprises that I just didn’t even know existed. Now this year, I finally have my green card so I’m able to travel with WWE internationally. I feel like even more good stuff is coming my way.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

