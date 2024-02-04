Adam Copeland To Return On Next Week’s AEW Collision

“The Rated-R Superstar” is coming back to Saturday night’s next week.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision from Edinburg, TX., it was announced that Adam Copeland will return on next Saturday night’s show.

The pro wrestling legend will address being ranked number three in the returning AEW Rankings when next week’s AEW Collision touches down in Las Vegas, NV.

What will The Rated-R Superstar have to say about being #3 on the Rankings? We find out NEXT WEEK on Collision LIVE from Las Vegas! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/sccEwu60rq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024

