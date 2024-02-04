Adam Copeland To Return On Next Week’s AEW Collision

Feb 4, 2024 - by Matt Boone

“The Rated-R Superstar” is coming back to Saturday night’s next week.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision from Edinburg, TX., it was announced that Adam Copeland will return on next Saturday night’s show.

The pro wrestling legend will address being ranked number three in the returning AEW Rankings when next week’s AEW Collision touches down in Las Vegas, NV.

