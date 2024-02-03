The Rock, Roman Reigns Video Breaks Dislike Record On WWE YouTube
WWE Friday Night SmackDown set a new social media record this week.
But not a good one.
As noted, Cody Rhodes will apparently be stepping aside to allow The Rock to square off against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.
The complete segment from the post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly blue brand show that revealed this news was uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel.
Within 12 hours of it going up, it quickly became the most disliked video in WWE YouTube history, with 244,000 dislikes to 66,000 likes across just over two million views.
People have seen this match coming from miles away for the past couple of years, and it’s very underwhelming. Plus, if the WWE wants Rock and Roman to happen so badly, then it shouldn’t be for the title. The WWE will f’ over the entire roster if this match happens because nothing good can come from it in the long run. A) Rock wins and is the one to take the title off Roman after all this time, and then what? He drops the title or gives the title up in a tournament? B) Roman retains and (maybe) keeps the title for another whole year until the next Wrestlemania? Hell, imagine he just drops the title unceremoniously at a lesser ppv. Yeesh…
If Rock absolutely needs to be involved, make him the ref and let him help Cody win. If you wanna give CM Punk his moment, make Punk the ref and turn him heel by screwing over the Rock while at the same him giving Cody the win in a three-way. Just don’t give us this b***sh** match that the WWE has been screwing over the other wrestlers for for the past couple of years because they think Roman and Rock is the greatest match they can ever have, like when they screwed everyone else over to make Rock and Cena happen.
If WWE had a star they wouldn’t have to use a wrestler from 3 decades ago.
Did I miss the part where the Rock challenged Reigns to a match at Wrestlemania for the title? I’m pretty sure Cody said he was still challenging Reigns for that title, just not at Wrestlemania. The next PPV is later on this month. Couldn’t he challenge Reigns at that PPV and possibly take the title? Wouldn’t that make the match at Wrestlemania between the Rock and Reigns a head of the table match or something like that? If Cody became champion, wouldn’t that mean he would also have a match at Wrestlemania?
This match has been in the works or at least talked about for the last five years. It was always going to happen. Watch or don’t. I don’t think it matters.