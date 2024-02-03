The Rock, Roman Reigns Video Breaks Dislike Record On WWE YouTube

WWE Friday Night SmackDown set a new social media record this week.

But not a good one.

As noted, Cody Rhodes will apparently be stepping aside to allow The Rock to square off against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The complete segment from the post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly blue brand show that revealed this news was uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel.

Within 12 hours of it going up, it quickly became the most disliked video in WWE YouTube history, with 244,000 dislikes to 66,000 likes across just over two million views.

