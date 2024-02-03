Corey Graves Reflects On First Night As Leader WWE SmackDown Announcer

Feb 3, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Corey Graves was nervous on Friday night.

The WWE commentator took to social media to comment on his first day on the job as the new play-by-play man for WWE SmackDown alongside color-commentator Wade Barrett.

“I haven’t been that nervous in years,” Graves wrote. “A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge. There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement.”

Graves continued, “But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor. I will do my best to do right by you. #SmackDown.”

Check out the post below.

