Corey Graves Reflects On First Night As Leader WWE SmackDown Announcer

Corey Graves was nervous on Friday night.

The WWE commentator took to social media to comment on his first day on the job as the new play-by-play man for WWE SmackDown alongside color-commentator Wade Barrett.

“I haven’t been that nervous in years,” Graves wrote. “A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge. There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement.”

Graves continued, “But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor. I will do my best to do right by you. #SmackDown.”

I haven’t been that nervous in years. A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge. There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement. But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor. I will do my best to do right by you.#SmackDown — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 3, 2024

