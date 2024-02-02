Video: CM Punk Behind-The-Scenes Before And After WWE Royal Rumble

A new feature documentary has been compiled and put together on WWE’s official YouTube channel chronicling the past couple of weeks for CM Punk.

The special video combines the WWE Royal Rumble video blogs for “The Best in the World” leading up to the highly-anticipated event last weekend at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Additionally, the video features footage of an emotional Punk reacting to the injury he sustained during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, which as noted, will be keeping him from his dream of being in the main event of WrestleMania.

Check out “Behind The Scenes Of CM Punk’s Emotional Week” from WWE’s YouTube channel via the video player embedded below.

