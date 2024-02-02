Updated AEW Revolution Lineup: Tony Khan Confirms New Title Bout

Tony Khan has confirmed a title match for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

The previously expected “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. “Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo showdown for the AEW Women’s Championship is now confirmed for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

Also expected, but in some cases now yet confirmed for the 3/3 AEW Revolution 2024 PPV is Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship, Sting’s retirement match, which is expected to be he and Darby Allin against The Young Bucks, as well as Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against either Hangman Page or Swerve Strickland.

Check out Tony Khan’s announcement regarding the Storm-Purrazzo bout below, and make sure to join us here on 3/3 for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.

Sunday, 3/3#AEWRevolution

Greensboro, NC AEW Women's World Title

Timeless Toni Storm vs @DeonnaPurrazzo The Virtuosa came to AEW chasing the World Title, calling out the real Toni Storm, not "the delusional sham"

It's official: they'll fight 1-on-1 for the Title at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/POI39D7Zqn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

