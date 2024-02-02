Update On Plans For Tag-Title Match At WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

We are getting close to finding out what the tag-team title match will be on the second WWE premium live event of 2024.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne emerged victorious in a high stakes Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Eliminator bout that also included Pretty Deadly, the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma.

With the win, Bate and Dunne will advance to face the winners of a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Eliminator bout that will take place on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The winners of that match will emerge to challenge Damian Priest & Finn Balor of The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia.

