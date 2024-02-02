New Match Announced For 2/3 AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly Saturday night prime time AEW program, the company has announced the addition of a new Trios bout.

The match will see FTR and Daniel Garcia once again join forces, this time to take on the trio of Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne.

Previously announced for the show is Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero and Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith.

