CM Punk Reportedly Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

The backstage scene at tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown sounds crowded.

As noted, PWInsider.com has reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to be at tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.

The company has also announced Cody Rhodes and Bayley for the show, with the former going face-to-face with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the latter making her WrestleMania 40 decision.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that CM Punk has been spotted backstage at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. ahead of tonight’s show, and is wearing a brace on his arm after undergoing triceps surgery.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

