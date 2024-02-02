Bayley vs. IYO SKY Set For Women’s Title At WrestleMania XL

Bayley has made her decision.

As advertised, the Damage CTRL leader appeared on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown to make the announcement on which title she will be challenging for on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

After a backstage segment saw Asuka, Kairi Sane and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL laughing about how “Bayley is done tonight!” a camera panned back to show Bayley was lurking in the background listening.

When we returned from a commercial break, the winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match, Bayley, went to the ring with Damage CTRL. As she spoke about her goal of making Damage CTRL the biggest women’s faction ever, her fellow members were behind her laughing.

She continued to talk and slowly turned to them, calling them out on their antics, only to be attacked by the trio. She pulled out a lead pipe she had concealed on herself, and cleared the ring before getting back on the mic and making it official.

“And about that announcement, IYO I’ll see you at WrestleMania!” she said, before slamming the mic down and getting a big reaction from the crowd.

Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship is now official for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA.

