Tommy Dreamer on Jade Cargill: “Jade is a game-changer”

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including Jade Cargill’s in-ring debut.

It happened this past Saturday at the Women’s Royal Rumble Match where she was eliminated by Bianca Belair.

“I liked Jade and Bianca’s execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, kind of acknowledged each other. That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill]. Jade is a game-changer. She’s a game-changer for WWE, and I feel she needs to be in a very, very prominent role in her first WrestleMania. Not meaning she has to be at the top, but it’s a victory for her to continue on her path because she just had this presence in the Royal Rumble.”

