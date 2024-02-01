Live Dynamite and Rampage double header on TBS and TNT on March 20

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that AEW will present a double header on Wednesday, March 20 with back-to-back live Dynamite and Rampage on TBS and TNT.

Rampage has been bumped from its usual Friday night time slot because of the NCAA March Madness programming on TNT and instead of airing at an earlier slot, it was decided to have a three-hour block on Wednesday night.

The March 20 episodes will be taking place in Toronto, Canada inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca starting from CA $87.50.

