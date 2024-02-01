Jeff Jarrett reacts to the lawsuit against Vince McMahon

After being accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon announced his resignation from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings last Friday.

During his podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett commented on the lawsuit…

“The screenshots that I read, it was toxic, it was unbelievable and hard to wrap my head around all of it. It is disturbing and for all intents and purposes, it’s the end of an era and it is a new day in the professional wrestling business. The joke was he was going to die in that seat, but the tragedy of how the man, Vince McMahon, sits today is unbelievable.”.

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

