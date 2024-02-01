Grant’s attorney suggests more women could come forward against Vince McMahon

During an interview with NewsNation, Janel Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis commented on the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit. Callis told the outlet that Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO/WWE is “not enough” and also stated the following…

“My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims. We are just beginning now to wade through all this, but we’re frankly overwhelmed.”

“(Grant) wants justice because she wants to change the culture that is going on in the WWE. She wants to help other victims. She thinks by speaking out and coming forward first, that others will feel emboldened and encouraged to come forth.”

