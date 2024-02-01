Grant’s attorney suggests more women could come forward against Vince McMahon
During an interview with NewsNation, Janel Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis commented on the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit. Callis told the outlet that Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO/WWE is “not enough” and also stated the following…
“My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims. We are just beginning now to wade through all this, but we’re frankly overwhelmed.”
“(Grant) wants justice because she wants to change the culture that is going on in the WWE. She wants to help other victims. She thinks by speaking out and coming forward first, that others will feel emboldened and encouraged to come forth.”
the Donald Trump of pro wrestling….does whatever he wants and people will still back him up
Not defending, or backing anyone up. If it’s proven he did these things, he should pay. Until that time, it’s innocent until proven guilty.
^^^ This. Joseph is correct. Innocent until proven guilty. The whole deal is that the girl didn’t do this stuff just once, and no one was holding a gun to her head either lol. She was getting paid, and for all we know may have been having a hell of a time doing all this stuff. Maybe she’s just regretting it later now that the money stopped rolling in. Who knows all of the details, but she apparently did stuff more than once, with numerous people. Don’t go feeling guilty now just because you’re not getting paid anymore lol. Now if it’s legitimate (she basically would have been held hostage, literal gun to her head, I mean actually “trafficked”) then that’s terrible. I just can’t see Vince having time to do all of that. That girl, from what I have read, just seemed like a playtoy and she apparently was happy to be just that…….. At the time, that is.
Innocent until proven guilty would only make sense when you have a legal system not flawed at its core. Even if Vince is guilty (and even if he’s not, he’s still a vile human being), he’s gonna get away with everything, maybe lose some money in the worst case scenario. Nepotism is a powerful tool and he’s made some powerful friends over the years.