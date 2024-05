Updates on Smackdown announcers, Lesnar/WWE

– Fightful Select reports:

“It could be a long time before we see Brock Lesnar again in WWE, unless something drastic changes.”

– The plan for SmackDown going forward is for Wade Barrett and Corey Graves to be the new broadcast team.

Graves would be in the lead announce position, while Barrett would remain in his color commentary role, reports PWInsider.

