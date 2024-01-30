CM Punk out for several months with torn triceps

Monday Night Raw kicked off with CM Punk coming out with his right arm in a sling as fans inside Tampa chanted for him.

Standing in the middle of the ring and looking at the WrestleMania XL sign, an obviously disappointed CM Punk said he came really close on Saturday night and felt he had it right in his hand.

“I’m not mad at Cody Rhodes,” Punk said, while congratulating him. He said this business is what you earn and not what you deserve and he certainly earned it and hopes that he goes to WrestleMania and finishes the story.

He said that during the match, he tore his right tricep. He tried to tape it up and go to Elimination Chamber but that’s not going to happen.

He said he doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for himself and became very emotional when recounting the story of his friend who has cancer and said this just a flesh wound compared to what his friend is going through every day.

“This is just a bump in the road,” Punk said. “Best in the world is those people who fight cancer. Me? I just happen to entertain you and for some reason you people love me,” he continued.

Punk said that WrestleMania 40 “is not in the cards this year” but as a Chicago Cubs fan, he’s used to “there’s always next year.”

Punk was rudely interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who looked sincere in the beginning but then said that he is not a religious person but he prayed for this to happen.

“I’m gonna go rehabbing and when I come back I will main event WrestleMania,” Punk told Drew, but when he comes back, he will take Drew down first.

McIntyre then attacked Punk and Punk tried to fight back but Drew overpowered him, eventually stomping his tricep. Sami Zayn then came out for the save.

