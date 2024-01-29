Hogan on Reigns: “He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan praised the work of Roman Reigns and said that he believes Reigns would be a top star in any era of WWE. Reigns has been Undisputed WWE Universal champion for 1,247 days and has the fourth-longest reign in company history. His next target is Hogan, whose first WWE title reign was 1,474 days. Here are highlights:

On Reigns’ work in WWE:

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level.”

On how Roman’s father Sika influenced him:

“Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all.”

On Reigns’ versatility:

“Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era.”

